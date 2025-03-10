Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,940,366.50. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 7,080 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $981,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,526.40. This represents a 7.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,193 shares of company stock worth $3,533,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

JAZZ stock opened at $138.81 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

