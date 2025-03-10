SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lessened by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,295 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $67.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

