Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Position Increased by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 32,404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,612,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.