Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $140,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after buying an additional 102,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $596.79 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $638.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

