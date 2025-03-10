Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

