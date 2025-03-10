Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

