Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSMP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,517,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.