AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $578,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $37.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.