Argentarii LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.