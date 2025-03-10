AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,321 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

VRTS opened at $182.37 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day moving average of $213.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

