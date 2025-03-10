Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $211,000 Investment in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 601,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,722,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $149.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $75,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,127.44. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $4,037,621.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,682 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.