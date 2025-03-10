Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $41,391,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 202,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

