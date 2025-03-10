PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,186 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $28,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $118.69 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

