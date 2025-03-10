OFI Invest Asset Management Makes New $842,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $52.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

