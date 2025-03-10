HM Payson & Co. Has $364,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after buying an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,856,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,554,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

