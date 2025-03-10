Amundi Has $231.26 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Amundi grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 116,731 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $231,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 355,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 151,237 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 80.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 20,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

