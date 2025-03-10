AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 802,289 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in AECOM were worth $154,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $97.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.55%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

