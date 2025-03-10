Amundi Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amundi lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $186,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,074,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $355.43 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.36 and its 200 day moving average is $388.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

