Amundi Has $177.17 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 724,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,989 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $177,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,971,113.20. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,501 shares of company stock valued at $74,977,422. 38.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.

TEAM opened at $238.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

