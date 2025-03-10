EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EME opened at $376.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.29. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.48 and a 12 month high of $545.29.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.