YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.