Lifeworks Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in HEICO by 424.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

HEICO Stock Down 0.0 %

HEI opened at $263.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $182.47 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

