Lifeworks Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

