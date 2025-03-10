NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTES. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NetEase Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $102.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 52 week low of $75.85 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

