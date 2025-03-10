49,054 Shares in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,003,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,672,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth $23,478,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

