iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $315.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

