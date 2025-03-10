Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,157 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

