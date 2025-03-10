Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $65,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $539,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $39.40 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.