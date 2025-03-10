Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $68.26 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 903,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,262,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,477.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 239,515 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102,908.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 106,145 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,955,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,613,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
IMCG stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.17 and a 1 year high of $81.68.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
