Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes $113,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock worth $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

