Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Purchases New Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,292 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 27.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 170,175 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 403,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 103,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 9.2 %

NYSE:HMY opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

