Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,124 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.