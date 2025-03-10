Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,819,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after buying an additional 4,577,599 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,083,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,384,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,252 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 158.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,636,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,119,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.63.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 50.19% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $469.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.