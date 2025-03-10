PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $42.29 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $84.28 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

