iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

