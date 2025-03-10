Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $283.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

