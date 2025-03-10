NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,604 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after purchasing an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $214.52 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.39.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.