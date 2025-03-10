NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.19 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $219,045,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

