Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Position Boosted by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 593,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.