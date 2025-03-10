Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 77,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $30.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

