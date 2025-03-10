Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

