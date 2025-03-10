Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Octopus Titan VCT Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.37. The company has a market cap of £557.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

