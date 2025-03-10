Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $82.80 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,441,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,795,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BN opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.66 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

