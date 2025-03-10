Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 979,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $74.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

