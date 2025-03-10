Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $79.58 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 717,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $3,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.52 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

