Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $46.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $46.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

