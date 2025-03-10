Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Takes $584,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

