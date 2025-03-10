Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 222 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $850.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,017.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

