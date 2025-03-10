Solitude Financial Services Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 3.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

GLTR opened at $121.64 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $92.96 and a twelve month high of $123.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44.

