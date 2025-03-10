Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.57 Billion Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,379,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,970,432 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 4.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,572,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $34.15 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.